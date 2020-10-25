Pope names Wilton Gregory as America's 1st African American cardinal

The archbishop of Washington, D.C., will become the highest-ranking African American prelate in the nation.
1:12 | 10/25/20

Transcript for Pope names Wilton Gregory as America's 1st African American cardinal
And yeah. We'll see you know we don't daily. Two fiscal review pushing them. I'm. We bishops will always have the deepest regret for those who were abused. And who must live with that pain and all their lives. I humbly begin a new chapter in my mind. And in my pastoral ministry. As I accept the appointment of hope Francis. To become the seventh archbishop of Washington. I mean. Oh yeah.

{"duration":"1:12","description":"The archbishop of Washington, D.C., will become the highest-ranking African American prelate in the nation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73820918","title":"Pope names Wilton Gregory as America's 1st African American cardinal","url":"/US/video/pope-names-wilton-gregory-americas-1st-african-american-73820918"}