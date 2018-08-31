Transcript for Pregnant woman who killed intruder faces charges

Yeah I'm ready for it mean daddy granddaddy Kristi Trent had her husband fireside she reported to jail. Prosecutors or revoking the previous sentence from a felony drug conviction after she used again to defend herself. Trend now has a two and a half month old son named Cohen that he'll take care then matter what's going on you know and still at the demand over the mother and I was going on. On December 7 train was eleven weeks pregnant at home alone when a man she did a no knocked on her door. He told her he was friends with her husband the man left but returned she says when she opened the door he forces way in and tried to cover mouth with a cloth and beat her. He had in any of the county hit me a few times and he had me in the corner on the ground straddling me he hitting us on a couple times and then. After announcing that Aggies drain grabbed her husband's gun at our one shot initially. He soaking anatomy house hoping it bracket or glass hoping for. She says the man kept coming at her so she fired two more times there was literally nothing like thinking Dylan stink off died. According to the plea support stink off had a rolled up duffel bag in his pocket and had duct tape with him when he entered her home we've also learned that stink off was convicted of assault California. After police said he shot a man in the nose with the Beattie get stand tough shooting death was ruled as justified by the prosecutor Ronald I don't on hopefully but it's not over two years ago train pleading guilty to possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and for having drug paraphernalia the felony convictions meant Tran was not supposed to have or use again. Sebastian Kenny prosecuting attorney Daniel shoe released a statement saying. A person has the fundamental right to defend themselves but in this case the prosecutor says transit could have called 911. Withstand cuff returned to her home now trenor and her husband are struggling to pay for an attorney and fight the new charges which could make trend won't see much of her son. Right now looking at the next point players that's an extra base I mean. I missed my career is on my child. And now even. It's going to know my child I mean. Alma selling everything.

