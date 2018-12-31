Transcript for Preparations underway to welcome new year

It is New Year's Eve and that means the clock is ticking toward midnight and the start of 2019 want to show you a live look right now New York's Times Square. Or another massive crowd is expected to ring in the new year authorities here and across the country are doing everything they can't keep everyone's safe. An ABC's aerial Russia has the details. The countdown is on to 2019. New York City getting ready to host one of the biggest New Year's Eve party on the planet. New Year's Eve is one of those at greatest moments of the year for New York City is. A night when we shine all over the nation all over the globe. The confetti tested the ball drop rehearsed and ready for revelers ringing in the more than two million people expected to packed into Times Square. And security will be tight. It's going to be one of the most well police best protected events and one of the safest venues in the entire world certain items ban it. No backpacks. The large packages. No coolers. Norm Breaux is the launches the local. Thousands of uniformed and undercover officers on duty. More than fifty canine units cult in a crowd five dozen sanitation trucks and 200 police cars blocking a perimeter around Times Square. And for the first time an NYPD drill keeping watch from above. Give us an expansive view from up above which will be helpful New York City not the only place beefing up security for the celebration. Extra officers will be on patrol for Boston's first night security heightened around the famous Hollywood sign. And Las Vegas police station on rooftops and at hotels along the strip where 300000. People expected to gather for a massive fireworks display. Across the nation authorities urging every when celebrating to be safe. Out on the roads. Give yourself time to get so we are going. Plan ahead. You know whether that's with the designated driver or safer I'd aerial rash after ABC news New York.

