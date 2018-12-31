-
Now Playing: New Year's money resolution tips
-
Now Playing: Ring in the New Year with this Prosecco pie
-
Now Playing: Preparations underway to welcome new year
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve entertaining
-
Now Playing: A jetway collapsed as paramedics were escorting a sick passenger off the plane
-
Now Playing: The miracle in the hotpot and the lost wedding ring
-
Now Playing: 2 storms moving across the country
-
Now Playing: Authorities on high alert ahead of the big New Year's Eve party in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Police on the lookout for a man who opened fire on a family inside a car
-
Now Playing: Lion is shot and killed after attacking a woman in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for the deaths of 2 children in border patrol care
-
Now Playing: California senator calls on Trump to bring Saudi suspect back to the states
-
Now Playing: Alabama celebrates win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl
-
Now Playing: Thief steals luxury yacht from dock
-
Now Playing: Jetway collapses as paramedics respond to sick passenger
-
Now Playing: NYPD prepares for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Storms could dampen New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Officers rush to save a fellow cop trapped inside a burning cruiser
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in deadly Tinder date
-
Now Playing: Hotel employees fired for asking black guest to leave