Transcript for President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

We will toss to a special report right now. Good afternoon, we are coming on the air because president Biden is expected to unveil his strategy for this next chapter in the fight against the covid surge. The delta variant, now killing more than 1000 Americans every day. The president will be revealing his six point plan, focusing we believe on increasing vaccinations and talk of boosters of course, schools and the economy. He is expected to sign an executive order requiring the majority of federal employees in this country and government contractors to be vaccinated now, without that option of testing, meaning vaccines, they need the vaccination in order to work. If companies with 100 or more employees it is believed will also have to ensure that workers are vaccinated or tested weekly. All of this comes as the U.S. Averages 140,000 new cases per day. We have been reporting on this number here my more than one in or new cases involves children. Just as millions head back to school. The surge in this country pushing hospitals to the brink. More than 101,000 patients hospitalized, almost all of them, authorities are pointing out, and vaccinated. We have reported some medical facilities on the brink in Idaho, now rationing healthcare. Here is the president. It evening my fellow americans.I want to talk to about where we are in the battle against covid-19, the progress we have made, and the work that we have left to do. It starts with understanding this, even as the delta variant has been hitting this country hard, we have the tools to combat the virus. If we can come together as a country and use those tools. If we raise the vaccination rate to protect ourselves and others with masking, expanded testing and identify people who are infected, we can and we will turn the tide on covid-19. It will take a lot of hard work. It is going to take some time . Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated. Even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free. It might be confusion over what is true and what is false about covid-19. So, before I outline the new steps to fight covid-19 that I'm going to be announcing tonight, let me give you some clear information about where we stand. First, we made considerable progress in battling covid-19. When I became president, about 2 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Today, over 175 million Americans have that protection. Before I took office we had not ordered enough vaccine for every American. Just weeks in office we did. The week before I took office on January 20th of this year, over 25,000 Americans died that of covid-19. Last week that grim weekly toll was down 70%. In the three months before I took office our economy was faltering, grading just 50,000 jobs per month. We are now averaging 700 thousand new jobs per month. In the past three months. This progress is real. But, while America is in better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact. We are in a tough stretch, and it could last for a while highly contagious delta variant that I began to warn America about back in July spread in the late summer like it did in other countries before us. While the vaccines provide strong protections for the vaccinated, we . And hear about and see the stories of hospitalized people. People on their death beds, among the unvaccinated over the past few weeks. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It is caused by the fact that, despite America having unprecedented and successful vaccination programs, despite the fact that for almost 5 months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot. To make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against covid-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up they are ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from covid in their communities. This is totally unacceptable. Third, if you wonder how all this adds up, here is the math. The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. Nearly 3/4 of the eligible have gotten at least one shot. One quarter has not gotten any. That is nearly 80 million Americans not vaccinated. And a country as large as ours, that is 25% minority. That 25% can cause a lot of damage, and they are. The unvaccinated overcrowded our hospitals. They are overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or pancreatitis or cancer. And forth, I want to emphasize that the vaccines provide very strong protection from severe illness from covid-19. I know there is a lot of confusion and misinformation. But the world's leading scientists confirm that if you are fully vaccinated your risk of severe illness from covid-19 is very low . In fact, based on available data from the summer, only one out of every 160,000 fully vaccinated Americans was hospitalized for covid per day. These are the facts. So, here is where we stand. The path ahead, even with the delta variant, is not nearly as bad as last winter. What makes it incredibly more frustrating is we have the tools to combat covid-19 and a distinct minority of American, supported by a distinct minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the Warner. These pandemic politics as I refer to them are making people sick, causing unvaccinated people to die. We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part. I want to get back to life as normal. As your president , I am announcing tonight a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated, to combat those blocking public health. My plan also increases testing, protects our economy, and will make our kids safer in schools. They consist of six broad areas of action and many specific measures that you can . More about@whitehouse.gov. Whitehouse.go. The measures, these are going to take time. To have full impact. But if we implement them, I believe, and the scientists in the eight that the months ahead, we can reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and allow our children to go to school safely and keep our economy strong by keeping businesses open. First, we must increase vaccinations among the unvaccinated with new vaccination requirements. Nearly 80 million eligible Americans who have not gotten vaccinated, many said they were up waiting approval from the fda. Last month the fda granted that approval. So, the time for waiting is over. The summer we made progress with a combination of vaccine requirements and incentives as well as the fda approval. 4 million more people got their first shot in August than they did in July. We need to do more. This is not about freedom or personal choice. It is about protecting yourself and those around you. The people you work with. The people you care about. The people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans. So tonight, I am announcing that the department of labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated. Or show a negative test at least once a week. Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this. United airlines, Disney, Tyson foods, and even the Fox News. The bottom line, we are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers. We are going to reduce the spread of covid-19 by increasing the share of the rkforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across my plan will extend the vaccination varmints that I previously issued in the healthcare field. Already I have announced we will require vaccinations of all nursing home workers that treat patients on medicare and medicaid because I have that federal authority. Tonight I'm using that same authority to expand that to cover those who work in hospitals, home healthcare facilities, or other medical facilities. A total of 17 million healthcare workers. If you are seeking care at a health facility, you should be able to know that the people treating you are vaccinated. Simple, straightforward period Next, I will sign an executive order that will now require all executive branch federal employees to be vaccinated. All. I have signed another executive order that will require federal contractors to do the same. If you want to work for the federal government and do business with us, get vaccinated. If you want to do business with the federal government, vaccinate your workforce. Tonight, I am removing one of the last remaining obstacles that makes it difficult for you to get vaccinated. The department of labor will require employers with 100 or more workers to give those workers paid time off to get vaccinated. No one should lose pay in order to get vaccinated or take a loved one to get vaccinated. Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans. Two thirds of all workers, and for other sectors, I issue this appeal, to those of you running large entertainment venues or sports arenas, concert venues and movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry. And to the nation's family physicians, pediatricians, gps, general practitioners -- you are the most trusted medical voice to your patients. You may be the one person who can get someone to change their mind about being vaccinated. Tonight, I am asking each of you to reach out to your unvaccinated patients over the next two weeks. Make a personal appeal to them to get the shot. America needs your personal involvement in this critical effort. My message to unvaccinated Americans is this, what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient. Of the vaccine is fda approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten placed one shop. We have been patient, but the patience is wearing thin. And the refusal has cost all of us, so please, do the right thing, just don't take it from me, listen to the voices of unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds taking their final breaths saying if only I had gotten vaccinated. If only. It is a tragedy. Please do not let it become yours. The second piece of my plan is continuing to protect the vaccinated. The vast majority of you who have gotten vaccinated. I understand your anger at those who have not gotten vaccinated. I understand the anxiety about getting a breakthrough case but as the science makes clear, if you are fully vaccinated, you are highly protected from severe illness. Even if you get covid-19. In fact, recent data indicates that there is only one confirmed positive case per 5000 fully vaccinated Americans per day. You are as safe as possible and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way. Keep it that way, keep you safe. That is where boosters come in. The shots that give you even more protection than after your second shot. Now, I know there has been confusion about boosters, so let me be clear, last month our top government doctors announced an initial plan for booster shots for vaccinated Americans. They believe that a booster is likely to provide the highest level of detection yet. Of course, the decision of which booster shots to give and when to start them and who will give them will be left completely to the scientists at the centers for disease control. While we wait we have done our part. We have bought enough boosters, enough booster shots and the distribution system is ready to administer them. As soon as they are authorized those eligible will be able to get a booster right away. And tens of thousands of sites across the country, for most Americans at your nearby drugstore and for free. The third piece of my plan is keeping our children safe and our schools open. For any parent it does not matter how low the risk of any illness or accident when it comes to your child or grandchild. Trust me. I know. So, let me speak to you directly. Let me speak to you directly to ease some of your worries. It comes down to two separate categories, children age 12 and older who are eligible for a vaccine now, and children aged 11 and under who are not yet eligible. The safest thing for your child 12 and older is to get them vaccinated. They get vaccinated for a lot of things. That's it, get them vaccinated. As for the adults, almost all the serious covid-19 cases we are seeing among adolescents are in unvaccinated 12-17-year- Olds. An age group that lags behind in vaccination rates. So, parents, please get your teenager vaccinated. What about children under the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated yet? Well, the best way for a parent to protect their child under the age of 12 starts at home. Every parent, every teenage sibling, every caregiver around them should be vaccinated. Children have four times higher chances of hitting hospitalized if they live in a state with low vaccination rates rather than states with high vaccination rates. If you are a parent of a young child you are wondering when will the vaccine be available for them? I strongly support independent scientific review for vaccine uses for children under 12. We cannot take shortcuts with that scientific work, but I made it clear I will do everything within my power to support the fda with any resource it needs to continue to do this as safely and as quickly as possible. Our nation's top doctors are committed to keeping the public at large updated on the process so parents can plan. Now to the schools. We know that if schools follow the science and implement the safety measures like testing, masking, adequate ventilation systems that we provided the money for, social distancing, and vaccinations, then children can be safe from covid-19 in schools. Today, 90% of school staff and teachers are vaccinated. We should get that to 100%. My administration is already requiring teachers at the schools run by the defense department, because I have authority over the defense department, the defense department and the interior department, to get vaccinated. That is authority I possess. Tonight, I am announcing that we will require all of nearly 300,000 educators in the headstart program to be vaccinated as well to protect your youngest, our youngest, the most precious Americans and give parents comfort. Tonight, I'm calling on all governors to require vaccination for all teachers and staff. Some have already done so. We need more to step up. Vaccination requirements in schools are nothing new. They work. They are overwhelmingly supported by educators and their unions. And all school officials trying to do the right thing by our children. I will always be on your side. Let me be blunt, my plan also takes on elected officials in states that are undermining you and these life-saving actions. Right now local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while there governor picks a fight with them and even threatens their salaries or their jobs. Talk about bullying the schools. If they will not help, these governors will not help with the pandemic I will use my power as president to get them out of the way. The department of education has already begun to take legal action against state undermining protection that local school officials have ordered. Any teacher or school official whose pay is withheld for doing the right thing, we will have that pay restored by the federal government 100%. I promise you. I will have your back. The fourth piece of my plan is increasing testing and masking. From the start, America has failed to do enough covid-19 testing. In order to better detect and control the delta variant, I am taking steps tonight to make testing more available, more affordable, and more convenient. I will use the defense production act to increase production of rapid tests including those that you can use at home. That production is ramping up and my administration has worked with top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger, and tonight we are announcing that no later than next week, each of these outlets will start to sell at home rapid test kits at cost for the next three months. This immediate price reduction for at-home test kits for up to 35% reduction, will also expand free testing at 10,000 pharmacies across the country. And we are committed to $2 billion to purchase nearly 3 million rapid tests for distribution at community health centers, food banks, schools, so that every American no matter their income can access free and convenient tests. This is important to everyone, particularly for a parent or child with a child not horrible enough to be vaccinated. You will be able to test them at home. Or test those around them. In addition, to testing, we know that masking help stop the spread of covid-19. That is why when I came into office Iraq fired masks for all federal buildings and on federal lands, airlines, and other modes of transportation. Today, tonight, I am announcing that the transportation safety administration will double the fines on travelers that refuse to mask. If you break the rules be prepared to pay. By the way, show some respect. The anger you see on television towards flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong and ugly. The fifth piece of my plan is protecting our economic because of our vaccination program and the American rescue plan, we have had record job creation for a new administration. Economic growth unmatched in 40 years. We cannot let unvaccinated people undo this progress. Turn it back. So, tonight I am announcing additional steps to strengthen the economic recovery. We will be expanding covid-19 economic injury disaster loan programs. That is a program that is going to allow small businesses to borrow up to $2 million from the current 500,000 to keep going if covid-19 impacts on their sales. These low interest long-term loans require no repayment for two years and can be used to hire and retain workers, purchase inventory, or even pay down higher cost that racked up since the pandemic began. I will also be taking additional steps to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. We are going to continue to improve the care of those who do get covid-19. In early July I announced the deployment of surge response teams. These are teams comprised of experts from the department of health and human services, the CDC, the defense department, and the federal emergency management agency, FEMA, two areas of the country that need help to S.T.E.M. The spread of covid-19. Since then, the federal government has deployed nearly 1000 staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, into 18 states. Today, I am announcing that the defense department will double the number of military health teams that they will deploy to help their fellow Americans at hospitals around the country. Additionally, we are increasing the availability of new medicines recommended by real doctors, not conspiracy theorists. The monoclonal antibody treatments have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 70% for unvaccinated people at risk of developing severe disease. We have already distributed 1.4 million courses of these treatments to save lives and reduce the strain on hospitals. Tonight I am announcing that we will increase the average pace of shipment of free monoclonal antibody treatments. By another 50 percent. Before I close, let me say this, communities of color are disproportionately impacted by this virus.and as we continue to battle covid-19 we will ensure that equity continues to be at the center of our response. We will ensure that everyone is reached. My first responsibility as president is to protect the American people and make sure we have enough vaccine for every American including enough boosters for every American who is approved to get one. We also know this virus transcends borders. That is why even as we execute this plan at home we need to continue fighting the virus overseas. Continue with the arsenal of vaccines. We are proud to have donated 140 million vaccines over 90 countries, more than all other countries combined. That includes Europe, China, and Russia combined. That is American leadership on a global stage. And that is just the beginning. We have also now started to ship another 500 million covid vaccines, pfizer vaccines purchased to donate to 100 lower income countries in need of vaccines. And I will be announcing additional steps to help the rest of the world later this month. As I recently released key parts of my pandemic preparedness plan so that Americans are not caught flat footed when the new pandemic comes as it will. Next month, I am also going to release a plan in greater detail. So, let me close with this, we have made so much progress during the past seven months, the recent increases in vaccinations in August already are having an impact in some states where case counts are dropping in recent days. Even so, we remain at a critical moment, a critical we have the tools, now we just have to finish the job. With truth, with science, with confidence. And together as one nation. Look, we are the United States of America. There is nothing, not a single thing we are unable to do if we do it together, so let's stay together. God bless you all, and all those who continue to serve on the front lines of this pandemic. And may god protect our troops. Get vaccinated. President Biden in the state dining room at the white house revealing the newest chapter in the fight against the virus. We will unpack this quickly. He said all employers with 100 employees or more have to make sure that employees get fully vaccinated or get weekly testing proving that they are negative. He is extended the vaccination requirement to nursing home workers and they have been required also hospitals and home healthcare workers. An executive order that will affect all executive branch federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated now. The department of labor, 100 more workers, employers that have 100 or more have to give paid time off, giving them time to get the shot. He also brought up boosters. There has been confusion over boosters and the potential of the third shop to give you added immunity. He says he leaves this in the hands of the fda and CDC but as soon as they make the decision which is expected in the coming weeks, he said we have ordered the boosters, they are ready to go. He talked about pandemic politics. He said if governors and local leaders continue to stand in the way and some parts of this country I will get them out of the way. Those were the words from president Biden. He also talked about doctors across this country, the front- line workers, so let's bring in our chief medical editor. He said many times, you are the front line, the last voice for many families to encourage them to get the shot and that is what he is trying to do here. You can hear the frtration from the president, saying this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated that nearly 80 million remain unvaccinated in this country and that they are the ones putting their loved ones and communities at risk. He did say that, he also said we are in a tough stretch here. I think that is an understatement. Actually, he went so far as to blame the unvaccinated saying they are blocking public health. Again, that is strong emphasis to get people vaccinated, but we do have to remember that those vaccines are doing their job largely saving lives. There will still be breakthrough cases and I would have liked to hear him mention that a little bit more. All right, Dr. Jin, thank you. As she mentioned, we are in a difficult stretch ahead. In fact, these numbers we have been reporting just as all the schoolchildren head back to school, at least one in four new cases of covid now involve children and the delta variant is now killing more than 1000 Americans per day in this country. Our coverage will continue on ABC news live, we are going to return to local programming and for many of you, that is your local news. I will see you right after for world news tonight. This is been a special report from ABC news.

