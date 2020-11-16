Transcript for Presidential transition turmoil

Pres elect Joseph Biden's are urging cautious optimism in reaction that under no vaccine is. On Twitter Biden called the vaccine candidates high efficacy quote further reason to feel hopeful unquote but he adds. Quote we are still months away until then Americans may be continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing actually get this virus under control. And as construction begins at the capitol in preparation for inauguration day president trump. It's still refusing to acknowledge that numerical fact he's refusing to concede that president elect Biden will be the one taking the oath on that stage on January 20 so it is news political director recline with us. For more on all is. Rick you know what what are the consequences at this point up trumps acknowledge refusing to acknowledge. The fact that he lost Joseph Biden has said. You know he can get along but would without him acknowledging that he loved what of the practical effects team that. Tell you. It's hard to get real and I think when you each year from people like Anthony how do you say don't wanna start talking to the by the administration. Admirals Ross has the same. Biden administration in their incoming team wants to be able to work in tandem with our public health officials about things like this vaccine how to roll was out the American public it's not going to be done by January 20 that's pretty clear. Add to that intelligence issues defense issues. Virtually every federal agency there's a handoff that happens and it really is at the image of just starting on January 20 I think is antiquated it was ever accurate. You have to you have to figure these things out in advance you have to seek up with the process is you have to learn how to log onto the computers has just off the record recognize where things are in terms of that rule making. The basics of what the government does it is not. Are utterly seamless to just hand over to a new administration and now we almost two weeks after the election there was no serious dispute over the results of that election and is still you have you don't have the top administration acknowledging that and moving toward that so I think with every passing day you're losing time minutes I mean you can make are specially Joseph Biden and his team they know a thing or two about running the government. But we are beyond the point where it's just about giving someone space the rent the realities are what they are they're working their way through the courts. And it is beginning. I have consequences. They're officials say present term hasn't been in a White House rotavirus task force meeting in Monte hasn't even acknowledge the fact that five US soldiers were killed in on helicopter crash in the Sinai. Last weekend. You telling stories remember. On Twitter president trumpet is that these vaccine innovations ultimately it's on his watch who once claimed credit for the what do you think his storage are going to remember about drug administration's response to the pandemic. Well I think you know his comments did it came to light from a journalist Bob Woodward on always wanted to downplay it. I'm news talk musically backed up to February and march about how it was gonna disappear disappear quickly and he's his skepticism toward masks is. Engaging you in shouts of fire Anthony copyright after the election all of that is a piece and it and I think in terms of that the slow reaction of the federal government to the severity of it. To this common sense steps that you can take. I think history is going to have a lot to say over how presidential reacted today is some good and I think the development of a vaccine at this all comes on the line you have to. Give some credit to this administration for moving quickly an ambitiously in that direction and a heck of a lot it's gonna be mixed or even bad when you look at the realities of how he campaigned. And how he governed over these last eight months or so. The idea of a rewiring the clock an insane what if we had done some things differently is going to be quite attempting what Chris Lawrence. And now with infections raging he seems consumed trying to argue with in the aftermath of the election and meanwhile pres elect Biden. Held a virtual meeting with business leaders today so what steps is he taking to make a slew of their transition despite. The drug administration's efforts to block resources from his teen. While limited and the word from Biden land is slow and steady and calm they're not really surprised by what the president. Has done in terms of not accepting the election results don't like an obvious but don't do president elect himself has said he's gonna have to deal with it and it means surrounding himself with experts and doing as much as you can now. Again they don't know this game condemned the vice president was nests of Brock Obama in the White House for eight years. I he's surrounded by veterans of the Obama White House and the Clinton White House they know how to do this they know how to bring experts in and I think even the messaging today bringing CEOs and labor leaders and trying to get on the same page around the economy as much as he can do now to be prepare for what the realities are what this country is facing on January 20 there are things that he can do without the president's acquiescence but there are other things. That will require certification from this administration NN of course that's not forthcoming as long as the president continues to get to complain falsely on Twitter about an election that he says was rigs. A strange times and a hard time recline. Thanks for out when it's true there.

