Transcript for Preview ahead of World Series Game 3

I there along with Leslie Lopez I'm Philip Palmer were coming out of the dugout because it's time for games yes of the World Series and we are at Chavez ravine as this series shifts west. In the West Coast you see the ground crew. Getting everything ready and that is the first impression so many people have when they come new game is on the players on the field a lot of times they walk in and they see this incredibly. Wonderfully manicured field. And it's time nothing better than the world. Nothing that enough so they're bringing you back from Boston and busted I mean it was so cold air that there into the thirties. I'm another coming to a different weather setup this is gonna be a beautiful day 81 degrees I noticed he's ISIS' is perfect baseball weather. And no war riven day of the bar under the ball traveled so we're hoping to see lots of homer on the underside here today. You have a one thing to remember. It's also a little bit easier for the pitchers as well they cannot they can put more bite on their curve balls that fastball dumps a little more because like you said. The same thing holds true for pitching his batting speaking of pitching for the Dodgers it's walker Mueller. He's a rookie he hasn't won in the post season yet the Dodgers certainly hope tonight's his night. Ricky Purcell always pitching for the Boston Red Sox he's a veteran but he throws from the right hand and that means that the dodgers' best line up will be on the field tonight. 509 is the starting four guys who hit the most home runs for the Dodgers during the regular season haven't even started a World Series game they will do that and I fantastic. We're really rooting on the white and blue there's. It is time. Leslie Lopez until bomber this is ABC news lives.

