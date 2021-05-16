-
Now Playing: Missing Houston tiger found
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for missing tiger in Houston
-
Now Playing: 'This is not permission for widespread removal of masks': Dr. Rochelle Walensky
-
Now Playing: Body camera video shows in-custody death of Black man
-
Now Playing: Chicago school administrator donates kidney to young boy diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor
-
Now Playing: Massive cleanup underway after freight train derailment
-
Now Playing: Growing fears over inflation
-
Now Playing: High school girl forced to cut braids during softball game
-
Now Playing: Fuel crunch eases along East Coast
-
Now Playing: Mounting confusion over mask mandates
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson's is found guilty of wife, child's murders: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson becomes a prime suspect in his wife's disappearance: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s death sentence is overturned, he appeals for a new trial: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is found guilty of murder, sentenced to death: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is charged with murdering his wife and unborn child: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Remains of Laci Peterson, unborn baby found near San Francisco Bay: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s affair revealed to public, sparking a media frenzy: Part 6