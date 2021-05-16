Transcript for Previously missing Houston tiger heads to sanctuary

We are happy to take Indiana. Back home to black beauty where he will be introduced into the act baker accidentally put it habitat. Trees black bowler. A proper nutrition guide our goal is to provide him the best quality of life. For the rest of his life and we hope it's been arrested I'd have liked me. We are strong supporters at the big cat public safety act which would limits. Private ownership and public contacted these dangerous animal. These animals while they are beautiful and majestic they are why don't you cannot tame. A tiger just fiery temperament baby takes thousands of years to domestic use BC's. You're not gonna domesticated tight and so while he is playful at this age as an adult. Be deadly and so it's our goal to not happy animals. People's homes they belong in the wild and may yet be in the wild we have distinction they're happy to step up and take them. We're always pushing for stronger laws intact since it would be in this outright it's already illegal here in the city of Houston getting any county. United in Texas it's perfectly legal that the permit and we want to help get laws passed away. Across the state.

