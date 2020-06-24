Transcript for Pride 2020: Alex Newell

Alex Newell lives out loud yell. The Broadway star screen actor and singer breaking ground on the new TV shows always extraordinary Cleveland. Alex shining his light as Mo. When of the first ever series regulars and a major network to play a gender fluid character. It's us. Ability to have our first nominee younger people who you know might be coming our end game are charter not warming and they haven't you now a look at what is it you like to be that person or somebody else I hope they can't. Fine little story solace and it is OK EU to give me staying until you try our it's OK so right. It's sort of just the show is shedding light on an under represented group in the LG BTQ. Plus community every character you know like Alex air fare on and so he's certain analysts really MP. A life flying non by Mary Kate you may have never insult I come before this is a tremendous. Opportunity irk people do not understand what it means to be non binding area are tendered are warming to really learn about this type and great and it would. She's his biggest misconception. Well how about gender conformity gender related. Just just conception is she jumps. I want to sheets. Are people always keep your precious programs. And now they're reaching here. I like all of that he honestly. Especially during pride month what does I mean you're at this Margaret street I only sleep there Wright is. It's neon. Currently it's not going to targeting. It is senseless accidents Clinton wouldn't just being highlanders. Of end your season. It's that time of terror groups out there that there between you and costs and say I appreciate he. And you. Ask them how they're doing. Didn't do so much and yet we're still. In honor of the occasion a pride lightning round with. Yes. We get here any minute if you could invite anyone in the world your pride runs we're that three celebs you would invite. Michelle Obama mastered the outside the what is your outfit your go to outfit when the world opens back up again how are you gonna show out Barney. Custom Carnegie hall of doubt that this is generated. Looks. That exceeds. Certain plant up and down the streets that's it. What song that belongs on every tried playlist legal policy will. Alex will perform on whose virtual pride fest this Sunday. Marking the fiftieth anniversary of pride and as far as the stage Alex told me. His next Broadway dream role would be FE injuring girls and the guy and yeah you media outlet pass on pipes alibi because I watch out on the glee. And he is incredible.

