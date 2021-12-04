Transcript for Prince Harry is returning to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry is returning to the UK for his grandfather prince phillips' funeral. It's the first time Herring has been back since stepping down from royal duties. He's expected to join his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William at the funeral. Marking the first time they'll be together since his explosive interview with Oprah here's James Longman with the latest. Britain is preparing to say goodbye to Prince Philip. But the corona bars means a more scaled back event just for family and that will include Prince Harry flowing in especially for his grandfather's funeral. It's the first time you would have seen them in more than a year since he and Megan set down their funneling gay movements is working royals before stepping back officially from public duties. Meg in very much want it to come and she was advised by half physician notes to track folks. Kitty disappointing past Harry. And he could say in some ways that had not being him much simplified things in some ways if you're looking at some costs but its heels brother to brother had conversations for example. The funeral for the 99 year old prince will be held Saturday in Windsor Harry is expected to join his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William walking behind fits Kosuke. I'm moving reminder of a similar scene from over twenty years ago when the Jeep walked with his grandsons behind them mother Diana. And I didn't. It was a very special person who. Little else would have been amazed. By the reaction. The touching thing to do so the birds. To stay in this in this. Q do lost that this particular news. I'm a born to Burress is my brother and been turned out altogether or. I'm hammer shattered experiments. Book we you're we won't we won't have composed. It may be a rookie homecoming. Megan and Harry and as did not sit down with Oprah that among other things a member of the royal family made racist remarks about the possible skin color of their child. Harry said the comment did not come from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth or his grandfather but it was a bombshell claim he tells what the question was not. On a normal comfortable Sharma and from. Barbara Starr was part of an inning right. Com knowing what will the baby look like. That would be considered like Megan also alleged she was suicidal but received no help from the firm and Harry claimed his father wouldn't take his call of the time and they were cuffs off financially. And money around the queen at this difficult time. The family may find their own differences men did tea sets and need to. We just seeing the World Cup meet very nice to deny grief who escapes continue to be the case and it could be an opportunity for them teeth past actions and west through some of that. Real disagreements that have taken place. Cecil that Prince Charles speaking about his fall over the weekend. Is sister princess signed into Brothers Ed McMahon drivel spoken and now the next generation of the royal family are making public comments and little Steve Evans who got. Prince fit in Prince William with the very hall felt message he says. My grandfather's century of life was defined by its service to his country and call wealth to his wife. And queen into our family he goes on to say I feel lucky to have not just had as example to guide me. But as enduring presence went into my eye and adult life both through good times on the holidays days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to them my grandfather and for the kindness he showed. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have. The fake great ground call. Coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure. As well as his mischievous sense of humor by ground followed was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Katherine my will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the queen in the years ahead. I'll miss my grandpa but I know he would want to school to get on with the job. Says a very very personal message that from prince William and memory of his grandfather Princeton. Is and we and we know that tributes are coming in from leaders all over the world for prince fill up. James what can we expect at the funeral on Saturday no cold it is gonna make things a little bit different than they otherwise would have been. Absolutely you know for someone of Prince Philip statue eight expect hundreds of people pay foreign kings and queens princes. Politicians pop stars there will be no that it'll just be a very personal service pulled a thirteen. Places them in the role founding hero wins that's in George's chapel along the lines really able fit himself would have wanted it didn't really want. People to make a lot of fuss about him his call skit is Carney how we use a chapel private chapel here on the Windsor a state. The be brought down on Saturday morning T saint George's chapel and that is where this service will go ahead we will be watching on television but it will be a personal service. Diane right James long minute Windsor Castle maybe it is service he wanted after all James thank you. And we will have live coverage of the funeral Prince Philip beginning Saturday morning at 9:30 eastern here on ABC news lives.

