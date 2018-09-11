ProPublica responds to voting security concerns at the ballot box

More
Election system more secure, but some voting issues remain.
3:38 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ProPublica responds to voting security concerns at the ballot box

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59092938,"title":"ProPublica responds to voting security concerns at the ballot box","duration":"3:38","description":"Election system more secure, but some voting issues remain.","url":"/US/video/propublica-responds-voting-security-concerns-ballot-box-59092938","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.