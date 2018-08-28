Transcript for Protest erupts over class taught by officer who killed unarmed black man

Adding yen to this family. Not a stand. With signs in hand dozens gathered with one message in mind. He's backing down almost two years ago Betty Shelby shot and killed Terrance fracture during a traffic stop the jury found her not guilty of manslaughter. Opinion. And why we get LT Shelby now or reserve deputy for Rogers county we'll teach Oakley training course to the Tulsa county sheriff's office about some biking the aftermath. At a critical incidents like the shooting she was involved not represented at Regina Goodwin says what about the family. It's been about the met that the actors. And let him. It really does. It. Several other community leaders were among the crowd at the rally no longer recommend eight. But demanding that the sheriff's office remove Shelby from the teaching roster and jury even see it that she was it to be an in law enforcement. In so. I know I don't think it's insensitive. An update someone else it should be responsible with it the sheriff's office says this is routine training and say Shelby has already talked this horse too numerous departments across the state city councilor Vanessa hall harper says that doesn't make a right it would be. History repeats and they don't have planes to go away anytime soon.

