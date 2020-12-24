Protesters march on Brooklyn Bridge

More
Footage of this Sept. 25 protest came during the week a grand jury declined to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky, with the killing of Breonna Taylor.
0:34 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters march on Brooklyn Bridge
It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"Footage of this Sept. 25 protest came during the week a grand jury declined to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky, with the killing of Breonna Taylor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74899737","title":"Protesters march on Brooklyn Bridge","url":"/US/video/protesters-march-brooklyn-bridge-74899737"}