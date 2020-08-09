Transcript for Protesters and police clash in Seattle

Jintao said the police guild quickly gave way to the sound of explosion. As officers tried to move in in the red several demonstrators. Police released this body camera footage where they say an officer was assaulted. Shows a chaotic collapse. Police say they also confiscated these unexploded Molotov cocktails that writers dropped. Another video police really shows how these weapons were being tossed in the streets as a group was being pushed back from the Seattle police guild build a. We are in that building. We have to worry we know people live all of home. Jim feud of crime stoppers says the restrictions on crowd control weapons. These officers with fewer options when confronting riots like. This what happens when their boats away. If you have the taunts fists and bought for it firearms. Protesters told Como news they were demonstrating peacefully when officers moved in to clear them though no one who's willing to go on camera. And social media event was billed as an anti police demonstration. Police say they were repeatedly spoken with rocks bottles and explosives. But no officers ended up her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.