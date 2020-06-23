Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House

More
Anti-racism protesters tried to pull down a monument of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House before police intervened.
0:25 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House
I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Anti-racism protesters tried to pull down a monument of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House before police intervened.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71399674","title":"Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House","url":"/US/video/protesters-topple-andrew-jackson-statue-white-house-71399674"}