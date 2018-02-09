Transcript for Puerto Rican tennis star mission after Hurricane Maria

Hey guys I'm Joshua senior watching ABC news live M here outside the US have been right just had a conversation. Puerto Rican tennis star Monica we have this is huge deal on the island a source of inspiration to so many. In the months after the storm she certainly raising a bunch of money to help people who were in desperate need for basic supplies particular suicide. We'll query can definitely needs all of supporting Tibetans. After the hurricane and went with Marianne. Wait that money that we set up with that you're carrying count we are able to buy insulin for the hospitals portable stoves gasoline for the snows. Out lanterns for light time. And then we ended up distributing. Those two a lot of people and they really helped in now. We're looking out what we can do it with all the money that's continuing to come in and I think we're gonna go more or with like helping rebuild their roofs of the houses so. Hahn little by little where we're brainstorming but it it always means a lot to help break down. And what was your thinly impacts of Judy and storms that you through resistance on one. Yes thankfully my family does live in apartment buildings so they didn't really get impact tonight's biz story enemy and they were able to write it out there which this. Huge concern but you know I know a lot of my friends families lost their homes completely so that was a bit of shock. Thank you time and just looking forward to going back at the end of the season seemed other ways that can continue. So this begins a couple families and coaches and they spoke about the moment doesn't sixteen after her during credible way. And what that moment was like content deemed credible resurgence of tennis on the island users speak about. That inspiration that he played for so many young kids on the island to get a sport that wasn't popular. Speed in the forefront. Now all. I'm after the hurricane obviously it was a very devastating moment ready islands and that. To know that a lot of people have picked up tennis and it's helping men you know kind of move polar NN and you know. But a little bit of and sunshine in their days it's it's really nice and you know I I think you. Wait wait and my very eyes kind of attendance on the map a little bit more and it's really nice to see a lot of young kids. Wanting to play tennis and looking up to me as as like their hero or their idol and then that's that's really cool. I was speaking to apparently sending his generation had reports of comments as their idol and is now this generation now has US arrival. How do you feel about having such and that's the star status on the islands. It was overwhelming at the beginning American alive because I never saw myself as lake anybody's idol and then there these little kids running up to me saying I wanna be just like you and you couldn't and I burlap band. Like I really like this it. But and night it means a lot and you know it's it's just. Everything that it dine and white elephants it needed if they're worried that means so much send them. Guy it's it's always pretty island prayers for everybody to continue to healing emphatic. You know we still need a lot of help so continue to donate you know anywhere and whether it meets in my name. My youth carrying challenges you carrying dot com slash dining with Monica they could donate faring no donation is too small so. You know all of them all of the money we receive. We'll definitely go straight to helping the people flattery goes on you know every every kind of hope this news. Thing is maintained and appreciated. And there you have it that's Monica she's headed to the island sea and an island is preparing to mark the one year anniversary of hurricane Maria. We'll have much more now on ABC news I'm John joyous that the US open the watching ABC news lives.

