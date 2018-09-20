Transcript for Puerto Rico observes day of mourning on anniversary of Maria

Well it has been exactly one year since hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico want to go to San Juan where ABC's Linda Lopez has been on the island talking to Puerto Ricans. About what the experiences like a year later at Linda so many challenges still facing the islands and yet. Even and you see a spirit of resilience progress being made what have you seen. Highly saying you know when you land inside one you do feel the real difference especially from the last time we were here. He lives in the airport there are much more signs of life. You get into the city of San Juan UC Flores received lots of signs of activity. However going a little bit outside of the city. You definitely see that there's a lot of recovery that needs to happen. Now that's not to say there aren't good news stories we did go to modalities. Where I'd. Brees had washed out you'll remember the images area we saw people there were using a cable a line to cut across the waters because they were cut off from the town of these. We got to go back there this week and see that the region completely rebuilt and completely means and it really useful to. That there Linda I'm sure you've seen the most recent study which suggests that about 3000 people die in the aftermath of Maria. You got to speak to some of the families of those who are still coping with his loss as what did they tell you. You know they want to deliver the message that their lost loved ones should be counted. We act speak to one woman in France about Dion left coast to coast yesterday. Talking to people all over the island and sense of us down we spoke to Rebecca and she lost a brother in law her brother in law before the hurricane hit was suffering from kidney disease. After the hurricane hit they had no power that dialysis machine in his home. Was of no use to them without electricity and was actually weeks before he even gets to a regional center to get some help. He is slowly start to detain you know you can he he got canned green mountain one. He's PE. This will Likud and walk. In no way everything that happened at a lot of album my feet started it in half electricity. On Philip Sheehan in Miami. So even at home it was it was in app fallible but now. Later I'll like it I think it's three weeks after Matt Leon maybe they start you know to get a fully up debatable lying and remember a every prayers that used to have. That Alice is on their home based tactical way there. So it was the woeful. It was something. You have to be the and leave it. You have to be there enough to live it he passed away see. Yes he was mentioning to us that he passed away in April as you know that's months after the storm. But the lack of electricity lack of clear roads to get to a regional center so many factors contributed to what she believes was very quick deterioration and death. You Linda I live in South Florida and so many Puerto Ricans have come into the state. On it in the aftermath of Maria I'm curious do you have a sense of who it is what and it says you economic factors at play. For the people who have decided to try in its day. You know I don't know. That they would say it was even associate economic factors that are the big drivers so many people we spoke to just want to stay home and spoke to one woman Harmon. In movies who had her roof rebuild. Who's got her house coming back together. In a way that we had seen it destroyed after the storm. But that feels like home turn starting feel like home again T necessarily doesn't want to leave but we spoke there certainly is that they know that many of them. And Linda for you as a ornery and hey what has this trip shown you about the spirit of the people on the island. You know it's it's what I know about my people they are resilient and they are strong and every. Person that you go to feel illness this might not be enough that there they feel like your family they feel like Europe went up when you go to get their story when you go and sit there for them. We spoke to dump a video we have we have spoken to in January losses group he's got a brand new group iPhone now and we almost cried together. The way the people are able to be resilient and rebuild here is good but. Their emotional state the stars Marie had left they've all talked about a little he CST it's like little attention be paid on that that could be the next major issue that should be. The thank you so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.