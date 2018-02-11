Puppy goes wakeboarding with owner for first time

More
Sadie is calmness personified as she soaks up her first water sports experience.
0:55 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puppy goes wakeboarding with owner for first time
Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58931779,"title":"Puppy goes wakeboarding with owner for first time","duration":"0:55","description":"Sadie is calmness personified as she soaks up her first water sports experience.","url":"/US/video/puppy-wakeboarding-owner-time-58931779","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.