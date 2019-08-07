Transcript for Rainbow flag burned outside bar in NYC

Well police are trying to figure out who set fires waved rainbow flag outside a bar in Harlem this is a second time than it is happening. And the owner says that he is speechless I what is your reporter mark Mars is live in Harlem with much more like. Only it's happening right now detectives in the owner of both the business in the building or inside the alibi lounge right now scrubbing through video. Trying to capture any image of the person responsible now we spotted at least a couple of cameras directly above were all the this took place in the early early morning hours. Back down here the ground this is what's left of that rainbow flag. It's just hard reminisce here on the stoop as we lead down the stairs into the alibi lounge Seles Jason video from earlier today. Especially after Governor Cuomo issued his directive to point the efforts of the hate crimes task force. To aid in this investigation the owner of the alibi lounge received a call just before 1 o'clock this morning. One of the staffers says that the the flight was on fire raced out to put the flag out was not injured but obviously rattled because back on May 31 on the eve of pride month. The first rainbow like here at this lunch was also set on fire. As far as being. We'll try to support each other. Twice this just. Inconceivable to me. And we are still awaiting any potential surveillance video that detectives are now coming out with BC to monitor being carried out right now is trying to look for evidence. We see if they can capture the person responsible Mehdi NYPD does believe at least at this point initially. That they think the person responsible lives in this community so of course the police also urging people if you know something step forward. Money Harlem Mike barz of channel seven Eyewitness News.

