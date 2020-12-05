Rainbow shines through hail in Connecticut

More
Record cold weather moved through the East Coast.
0:40 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rainbow shines through hail in Connecticut
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Record cold weather moved through the East Coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70638308","title":"Rainbow shines through hail in Connecticut","url":"/US/video/rainbow-shines-hail-connecticut-70638308"}