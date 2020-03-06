Transcript for Raising black children in America

Even as both sides tried to bridge the divide. I want to bring in Pierre Thomas tonight. Not only are you a dad, but you covered race in America, the justice department in America for so many years. The bottom line, this is not easy. David, it's not. Many African-Americans are old enough or have told their children about the civil rights movement when police unleashed dogs and water cannons. The police were the official forces of oppression. Even to this day there are certain communities where the police are seen as okay pieing forces. This is true in communities where it's largely white officers applying black and brown neighborhood police are there to serve and protect but African-Americans feel they're suspects first. We have reported so often on how these encounters escalate, how do we try to diffuse that, how to prevent it moving forward. Reporter: Time and time again you see African-Americans in routine traffic stops and somehow the situation escalates to where blacks are harmed or killed. In South Carolina in 2014 we saw a black man trying to give a white officer his driver's license and he shoots him. Floyd is dead over the allegation of trying to use counterfeit cash to buy cigarettes. My father-in-law is a retired police officer. I have great respect for police, but VI to tell you to this day when I deal with law enforcement especially at night I'm going to be even more careful in how I respond to their demands. Just thinking about it makes my heart pound a little faster. As an adult man. So brave to share your personal I appreciate it. That's as an adult talking. I want to turn to Byron. How do you talk to children about this, in particular, young men? It's tough. There's this thing called the talk. My mother had it with me. I had it with my children. The conversation about how you have to greet the world. No matter who you might be, the background, you might have, there are harsh realities our children have to deal with. We'll take a look at that when we come back in a moment. Robin, Byron, and I will be back right after this. (Upbeat rock pop music with bright vocals) (Crowd cheering) (Pans clanging) - You the man! (Upbeat pop rock music with bright vocals) Byron and David were just talking about this, you know, parents they help their children navigate the wider world. For black parents part of this navigation is around the tender and dangerous issue around race, the talk. We spoke to mothers and children who want yours to be the ones who change all of that. Deb? Reporter: A final cry on George Floyd's lips, a call for his mother, unleashing a plaintive call to action and reflection from mothers all over the country. It was gut wrenching. It touched upon every fear I have as a parent of black children. Reporter: As a mom, I think about that visceral cry for your mother. A grown black man in the moment that he knew he needed someone, he wanted his mom. Your kids don't outgrow that need for you. Reporter: Chelsea Dorn, mom of four, including three biracial children with her Haitian husband. Not something I ever thought I would need to deal with. Reporter: We connected with her and three other mops across the country. A mom of three -- All of it hit so close to home for us. Reporter: A mom of two who preferred not showing her children's faces. Everything I learned about race and racism growing up was harmful and inaccurate, and I was part of the problem. Reporter: Crystal Mccrary Mcguire worried about her daughter and two sons. There's something about black bodies and black skin that, to me, not all, but to many people in society that is viewed as a threat.

