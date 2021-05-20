Rare albino dolphin spotted off California coast

A rarely seen albino Risso's dolphin made an appearance alongside a pod of 30 to 50 companions off the coast of Dana Point, California.
1:07 | 05/20/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare albino dolphin spotted off California coast
