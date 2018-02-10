Transcript for Recent string of celebrity home burglaries linked to social media posts: Police

There in recent months the Los Angeles police department has become aware of a serious of a residential burglaries. Targeting actors producers. Musicians. And professional athletes leaving living in the Los Angeles area. Yes. Initially it was believed that these homes were being burglarized at random. However detectives learned that this was not the case. Does victim's home have been selected based on social media postings. And Torino or travel schedules. Of the murderous believe no one will be home. And that the harmful contains sought after valuables. That they might be interested in. He was part of discovered. That a small specialized for both gang members & Associates. We're engage in this further east. That group. Continuously change there attire and appearance and boring button down shirts and driving luxury cars all long scouting the homes of known celebrities. And athletes. S potential targets. The suspects referred to this practice costs blocking. A day flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous for cited. It's once a potential target homeless selected a larger vehicle would be utilized. To provide the suspects the opportunity to change into more comfortable clothing. And thirties forties to avoid being recognized. And to cart away the stolen goods. They would have won burglar. Knock on the front of the door testing the premises to see if anybody would answer the door. If there was no answer. Others will break end it through a window matured door. They would head straight to the master bedroom. Insects the location for specific items. Such as cash and jewelry firearms. And watch S safe. And other valuable stood they can easily carry out. They usually exit at the home within minutes. More than 50000 dollars in cash was recovered we also recover watches jewelry. Designer purses. Another another luxury items. A stunning Beagle and environments also recovered.

