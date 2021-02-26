Recognizing the records and legacy of Negro League baseball

More
Negro League slugger Josh Gibson’s great grandson Sean Gibson discusses how Major League Baseball’s inclusion of Negro League statistics will change the record books.
6:51 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Recognizing the records and legacy of Negro League baseball

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:51","description":"Negro League slugger Josh Gibson’s great grandson Sean Gibson discusses how Major League Baseball’s inclusion of Negro League statistics will change the record books.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76125282","title":"Recognizing the records and legacy of Negro League baseball","url":"/US/video/recognizing-records-legacy-negro-league-baseball-76125282"}