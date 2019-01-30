Transcript for Record-breaking cold hits the Midwest

I'm Judd at that he lasted frigid embarrass Minnesota this is the spot in the country it is often the coldest place. On any day of the year in the United States but this time is particularly cold the temperatures down here. Forty below zero and wind chills down to about sixty below zero. The high today he'll be about eighteen below that today going back down to 46 below you don't think about some types of things that happen in this weather but one thing is things just break and don't work so the difficult part of all this cold weather is what's going to break it not work when you're out here. I'm Judd at the new house for ABC news lives.

