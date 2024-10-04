Recovery efforts intensify in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

First responders race to bring help to families in need while the death toll from the storm has climbed to more than 220 people, according to The Associated Press.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live