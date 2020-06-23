Transcript for Remembering Joel Schumacher

I have a riddle for you. For me. Oh really unique director helping these Batman movies of the night. Joel Schumacher icing his way into comic book cinematic history would Batman returns and that men and robbing. Making hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and he launched seal to music super stardom the singer recalling how jolt personally asked to include kiss from a rose in the movies and big crowd. I move my career I guess in las spot to Joseph Schumacher who took a chance. Who am took us some that was always a good song but are kind of unconventional ones so it wasn't immediately palatable. A tolls early films proved more than palatable to all get on my corkum was. The lost boys of saint elmo's fire the show goes on and it was no fire was new casino. He made up. Schumacher making stars of the young talent like Rob Lowe and a very young Demi Moore and Matthew McConaughey Kate throwing his career in to overdrive in Schumacher's time to kill. Matt saying in a statement I don't see how my career could have gone to the wonderful places it has if it wasn't for Joel Schumacher believing in me back then. Colin Farrell also getting his start thanks to Schumacher's 2000 film. Tiger land to maiden. Schumacher refusing to stay in any one lane getting his start as a costume designer and woody Allen's sleeper. After TV movies in the commercial success of those Batman films. Schumacher went on to direct a few episodes of house of cards and the movie adaptation of Phantom of the Opera. Minnie Driver sharing an anecdote of her time filming with the late Schumacher once on set an actress was complaining about me within your shot. Hell I was dreadfully over the top I wise told barely looked up from his New York Times and said. Oh honey Nolan has ever paid to see under the top. He had that one right until passed away at age eighty after yearlong battle with cancer Jim Carrey who played the riddler saying quote. He sought deeper things and meet him most and he lived a wonderfully creative and her relic like I'm grateful to have had him as a friend. Quite a legacy guys like to see that finds a lot of hearts out gasoline Batman movies. I was again as Batman movies and there's one particular in the ninety's that. Really had an impression on me. A time to kill the fact that he was a direct from that went in so many of the movies of our lifetime just incredible thank you well thanks guys.

