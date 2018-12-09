Transcript for Renoir painting looted by Nazis returned to rightful owner's heir

This is ABC's Aaron pitchers give New York where federal authorities have returned a Renoir painting looted by the Nazis during the occupation of Paris in World War II. To the last surviving heir of its rightful owner. Renoir created the work in 1919. The last year of his life it's entitled. Defendants are Dan and it had never been seen by Sylvie silencer. Who is the granddaughter of the paintings rightful owner Alfred Weinberger he was a prominent art collector in prewar Paris. But when the Nazis occupied Paris in 1941. The painting was taken from him and it traveled to Johannesburg. And London and Zurich but in 2013. The work ended up at Christie's auction house in new York and that's when Sylvie silencer learned of its existence. She contacted Christie's Christie's contacted the FBI. And the F. BI convince the painting for forty owners voluntarily. Relinquish it. And during a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage here in New York City so blitzer took possession of the work laying her eyes on for the first time she was clearly over. Well and she said that this it was an exciting moment not just because the painting was returned but for what. The larger ceremony symbolized a bit of justice for her family. After all it had been through during World War II I'm Aaron could her ski in New York. Thanks for watching ABC news lives.

