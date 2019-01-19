Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at NY Women's March

More
For the third year in a row on Saturday, women across the world protested in response to the Trump administration.
1:15 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at NY Women's March

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60491507,"title":"Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at NY Women's March","duration":"1:15","description":"For the third year in a row on Saturday, women across the world protested in response to the Trump administration.","url":"/US/video/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-speaks-ny-womens-march-60491507","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.