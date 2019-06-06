Transcript for Rescues underway on Mt. Rainier for stranded climbers

We had winds thirty to fifty miles per hour today they were sixty miles per hour on the summit so it's just no go. Just thousand feet below mount year's summit. Four climbers have been stranded on liberty ridge since Monday after a strong winds blew await their tent and climbing equipment. Rescuers say the park helicopter spotted the climbers from Portland new York and New Jersey. But thirty mile an hour wind gusts meet impossible to rescue the climbers so they dropped equipment farther down the mountain hoping the congress could reach it. On Tuesday rescuers college AB LM for help. And the send a chinook helicopter but we air force Perez queue jumpers and by aviation battalion members. But it was too cloudy and the winds were raging at fifty miles per hour he couldn't reach them. This is a route that is more challenging than most and that has higher risk. Then most just last week a rock fall killed a man and her two Kleinberg. On the famed route he don't think there's any thing in common between these two incidents that indicates that suddenly this route is more dangerous than it used to be. It's just sometimes. It with the corn twice and it comes up tales both times.

