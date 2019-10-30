Transcript for Resident recounts evacuating home near wildfires

I'm I mean even seeing the images on the screen it's nothing short. Of terrifying I'm so it's difficult to imagine. If this would be your reality but it is for thousands of people who had to evacuate their homes sometimes. In the middle of the night so want to bring in a Southern California resident I lark Armageddon who lives in Britain wade. California. Hi liar first off I just want you to tell us how you are and where you actually our right now. Trying cognac and actually see Sharon Pratt work arm and able to make it into work. Herman's. Just span you know our Aaron trying to say stay at an away from the tires as much as possible. Yes so where we're definitely unhappy that your saved can you just described for people all of people who don't live in California what's it's actually like to evacuate in a situation like this in the experience of being so close to a fire. Writing our arms so I actually got home back to Los Angeles on Sunday I. That's coming from northern California where might Samuel and send a rare part of that are in power outage. Parents are coming from that back to last Angela's and then waking up in the middle of the night at 2:30 AM to those emergency alerts and parents stop I'm. Here is terrifying and I was just lying in bed thinking about what I would do you what I would crab and high went prepared to leave our home and started thinking about what my valuables are and Aaron you know it's. Start putting price tag aren't saying is starting about the expensive things bank you know I realize it's actually the things you can't replace. Some I have a cat and she was just my priority just getting her. In the car with mean getting out of there as fast as possible. He and so so you didn't have a back prepared or you did have one did you have to take you don't know anything. Yeah I did not and I'm prepared at that time by Aaron I have every name we woke and we started talking we turn our ears and east. We started getting Aaron things together because it started to look a lot more serious yet. Aren't so we just got our acts together entered in the back of our cars in my house around 6 am. And we know there is a lot of wildfires in California over the years was this your first experience with something like us. It lies Gary many see it on the news you hear about it especially Maurice Greene but I never thought it would hit so close to comment. It was ranks first encounter of it being so let's pray Lance. Our rain well we're happy that you're safe and your parents are also say they're in northern California. Yes entering county RA. Mylar. Warm again I'm in southern California resident in Brentwood thank you so much for joining us today.

