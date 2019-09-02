Transcript for Residents in New York City neighborhood fear Amazon will push them out

We're in Jackson Heights queens they working middle class neighborhood many small shops catering to those who live here and some say if Amazon comes to queens. It's gonna change the face of this neighborhood. I. Hadn't. Oh that's where they're definitely essential diversity plaza we're hoping to get we'll catch folks the most dominant going to get out here to let this diverse area between Jackson Heights Woodside Elmhurst ill while the impact of Amazon's move here. If Amazon comes here we'll be completely pushed out of this city. Higher rents forcing out small businesses are some of the birds Amazon causes that kind. Housing increases act like middle class New Yorkers like myself hugest. Always have to continue to news. Just to be able to live because we continue ticket price. Last year the fortune 500 company announced a builders second headquarters in Long Island City promising 25000. Jobs. The promises they make jobs are not good jobs for our community's top to your tech where jobs. They're going to be bringing people in raising up that's the thing that they that in Seattle. But there are some relief for these folks just this past week sources say Amazon is now reconsidering their decision to come to the Big Apple. And then. There's this opinion not having Amazon is a setback for us to cast list to bring other. The arts companies into the area to very strong opinions on two sides another group who had this event and they says. They'll be reaching out to local lawmakers and they're hoping their voices are heard. Where Jackson Heights queens as being dollar Walt channel seven Eyewitness News.

