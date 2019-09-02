-
Now Playing: Amazon founder alleging blackmail and extortion by National Enquirer parent company
-
Now Playing: Amazon surprises Brooklyn teacher
-
Now Playing: Amazon opens store with no cashiers
-
Now Playing: Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Residents in New York City neighborhood fear Amazon will push them out
-
Now Playing: Corgi enjoys Seattle snow
-
Now Playing: Police find secret underground lair, shooting range at gang hideout in California
-
Now Playing: Six-year-old battling cancer made honorary police officer
-
Now Playing: New developments in the case of Colorado missing mom Kelsey Berreth
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutors are looking into blackmail claims by Jeff Bezos
-
Now Playing: Pacific Northwest slammed by major winter storm
-
Now Playing: Arizona police department faces lawsuit after traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt for disbarred lawyer suspected of murder
-
Now Playing: Convicted fugitive on the run after allegedly killing mother
-
Now Playing: Convicted murderer maintains innocence, denying all accusations against her: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Jury find woman guilty of killing husband, attempting to murder daughter: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Mom denies writing suicide note to frame daughter for murder: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Woman goes on trial for murdering second husband, attempting to kill daughter: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Grandmother said she believes granddaughter might be responsible for murder: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested for attempting to kill daughter, murdering second husband: Part 6