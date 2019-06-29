Transcript for Former first responder dies from cancer related to 9/11

A former NYPD detective who responded to 9/11. Has now died from the cancer that he got because of his work there at ground zero Luis. Alvarez testify before congress earlier this month he I'm sure remember his face from all the coverage that he got as he sat there alongside Jon Stewart. In there in Washington they were making a big fight for permanent extension of health care funding from 9/11 first responders. After his testimony congress did decide ultimately to extend that coverage. NYPD chief of detectives Durham on Shea confirmed the death this morning just minutes ago. Calling mr. Alvarez and inspiration. A warrior and a friend we were aware couple days who had gone into hospice and just received confirmation this morning that he did pass away.

