Transcript for Retired Chicago police officer dead after crashing small plane into house

Yesterday February 3 at approximately 1:45 PM. Multiple people called 91 report small Cessna plane had crashed into a single family residence. Crystal drive in the city nor Belinda. Based on initial information received by individuals survived the incident we believe the individuals were members of and we attain gathering. We have confirmed five individuals east east. The pilot of the Cessna plane in mail has now been positively identified as. Antonio the steamy. 75. Garner built that that. Is he retired Chicago police. It's Stanley has been notified by the corners are and they had requested privacy at this. On behalf of the sheriff's department we extend our deepest condolences. To that steam them. The corner is in the process of positively identifying them for additional deceased. And notifying the next that can't. The identification of the victims. Will not be released this time. Unfortunately the condition of the additional four deceased. We will require the use of additional measures such as DNA to obtain official identification.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.