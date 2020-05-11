Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Riot declared in Portland
And we're. Yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:09","description":"Protesters smashed windows and Oregon Gov. Brown activated the National Guard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74040963","title":"Riot declared in Portland","url":"/US/video/riot-declared-portland-74040963"}