Transcript for Rite Aid apologizes for denying COVID-19 vaccine to undocumented women

A San Fernando county mother celebrating she is now vaccinated against scoped nineteen. This after the woman who is undocumented was turned the weight from a Rite Aid in Mission Hills when she presented her foreign counselor ID as identification. Her sunset Afghan Alcoa took just social media drawing the attention of government leaders who say. Legal status in the country is not required to be vaccinated. That is not a requirement whatsoever. The federal state or local level. And that organization has been told a very clearly that that was wrong. Just days after the Eyewitness News report on the Mission Hills incident aired another undocumented one in this time in south Orange County. Was denied her coping nineteen vaccination twice in the same day. Ater Rite Aid in Laguna Niguel she doesn't want to go on camera but provides child care the tiebreaker family. Who are heartbroken by the he mill we shouldn't she suffered their baby sitter of five years left in tears. Negotiation. And Kevin breaker provided his employee with a letter verifying she wants his his children but that combined with an out of state I dean wasn't enough. The pharmacist insisted on a Social Security card telling the woman priority ghost T he went citizens. Later repeating this inaccurate information over the phone to the Rakers. I just want the government ordered companies to send out in relation and there are always sing their. You know eager is just not. Shouldn't be asked of any individual. And are tired. Yet exceeded. I don't see why somebody should be denied me actually. Acts. In both cases right eight represented its contacted the parties involved to apologize on the company's web site changes. Where a driver's license and Social Security card were once listed as acceptable government issued forms of identification. Now sits a message reading you will not be turned away if you do not have photo ID or insurance. A righty spokesperson admits mistakes were made and says after the incident in Mission Hills staff were retrained. But why it happened again in Orange County is under investigation. Writing has rescheduled the family's child care provider. To be vaccinated later this week reporting in Orange County Jessica and I by ABC seven Eyewitness News.

