Transcript for Rob Gronkowski opens up about early retirement

Well to emotional confession from one of football's biggest stars Rob Gronkowski better known as ground is. Another young player who retired early until now we never knew the private struggle he was facing. I mean you can walk away need to do what was best for myself. At that moment this morning former patriots star Rob Gronkowski is opening up about retiring from football. I needed to recover I was not in a good place football it was just. Pretty readout. And I like it. And a losing that joy joy site joy. Bronx that was during the Super Bowl in February that he realize he can no longer plead to deem in the Super Bowl. About couple minutes into the second quarter are caught a pass from the left side cut over the linebacker took me right out right here in my choir I flipped in the air. And I knew my quarrel is we've done it I knew whose it was right there and then I was late last game Super Bowl game just give it all you have. It just 29 years old gronkowski would announce his retirement one month after winning the big gains. I could barely walk a suffer five minutes at night I was in tears in my bat after Super Bowl victory. It's the sentiments here part colts quarterback. Andrew Luck who announces retirement last weekend. Also at 29 years old. Why gronkowski Lott says the years of injuries took a physical and mental hold from four years of assumed repair and rehab cycle when you. For me to move. Forward in my life the way I want to the disease bowl football for Gradkowski his next step is the marijuana business. He's launching a line of C beauty products which he credits for helping him recover from his injuries. We love rock and those moves he says he'll repressing the NFL to loosen restrictions on CBB products.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.