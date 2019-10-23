Transcript for 'If all robbers were this dumb, our jobs would be easier,' cop says of would-be thief

Shall seek Guyton I'm pending not a loss to the 600 club Marseille Stallone store clerk at the boost mobile store at fifth and Somerset feeling a bit jittery after his encounter with a nineteen year old armed bandit he says the man came into the store just before 530 and pulled a gun. And pulled by a head. Hey humility a wetsuit when you have that I'm open have a normal and. The clerk knew he had to think quick and came up with a scheme that although he didn't have any money. He can go get some from another employee who was outside Kenny rich few minutes I give him one all that and we'll. Outside for the Bennett agreed to wait inside while he went out to get the money and locked the door behind him are you close the door yet there's unpalatable. News with a sort of don't. The clerk also closed the metal grate and ran that's when the Bennett knew he was trapped. Firing ten shots at the door but he was unable to get out he then ran toward doors separating this cell phone store from the business next door trying to get out that way. They kept banging them bank and are not Doran who shot to see begin opened. The last. But he could get in so yeah we were released here soon not heavily armed swat team arrived and had the place surrounded squat using a bullhorn. Yelled this individual's name told them to come out. Let them know the futility. His actions that he was trapped inside ultimately the suspect what surrender of the store employee was not injured as for his quick thinking this store employee eight. Acted very bravely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.