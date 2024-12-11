Rome police chief talks threat at Rep. Greene’s home that led to deadly wreck

A bomb threat hoax at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home led to a fatal car accident after a woman collided with an off-duty officer’s truck.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live