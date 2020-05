Transcript for Romney asks Fauci if Trump or Obama are to blame for lack of vaccinations

Out of and a separate topic. My impression is that which regards to vaccines. That that where I'm critical of what we've done testing a vaccine has been a pretty darn good job looming ahead pretty aggressively. And yet the president said the other day that President Obama is responsible for our lack of vaccine. Had. Doctor fallacy. Is President Obama or or by extension president that they do something that. That may be likely to creating a vaccine less likely are are either president from or President Obama responsible for the fact that we don't in the back seat now. Or or delay itself on its own way. No no sense enough not rule certainly President Obama nor presidential responsible drug not having a vaccine. We moved as you say because I described in my opening statement. Rather rapidly he Owen is ever gone. From knowing what the virus was to face when try out as fast as we've done. So I don't think that's something that when she's antibodies responsible. Doing anything wrong and that I think that's right that's the correct way to do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.