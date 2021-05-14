Now Playing: Former CDC director: ‘I see this as a brand new day’

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: How vaccines are stemming pandemic tide

Now Playing: Alarming rise of ransomware attacks

Now Playing: Many feeling anxiety over return to normal

Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: Push for renewable energy

Now Playing: Holocaust survivors on their pandemic struggles

Now Playing: As pandemic slows in US, appointment backlogs grow

Now Playing: Some children experiencing anxiety as they switch back to in-person learning

Now Playing: Florida fire department welcomes 15 babies among staff

Now Playing: Winning lottery ticket worth $26 million expires tonight

Now Playing: McDonald’s increases minimum wage by 10%

Now Playing: 3 hurt in small plane’s emergency landing on highway

Now Playing: Fires break out in California, Arizona

Now Playing: 1st active duty Marine arrested in Capitol siege

Now Playing: Fuel starts flowing after Colonial Pipeline restarts operations

Now Playing: Fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors and in large crowds: CDC