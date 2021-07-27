Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 23, 2021

Now Playing: Music producer legends 'Jimmy Jam' and Terry Lewis on legacy and future

Now Playing: Trump ally Tom Barrack pleads not guilty in illegal lobbying case

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Now Playing: Nation under fire: Chronicling 1 week of gun violence in America

Now Playing: New York City, California announce vaccine rules

Now Playing: Recycling companies that are made in America

Now Playing: Reports: Bright meteor flies over Texas

Now Playing: Lifeguard possibly bitten by shark on Long Island

Now Playing: California sheriff’s deputy killed, another injured

Now Playing: Investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol assault set to begin

Now Playing: California’s largest wildfire prompts home evacuations

Now Playing: Medical groups call for mandatory shots for health care workers

Now Playing: Gun violence on the rise as states reopen

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi prime minister

Now Playing: President Joe Biden met with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Now Playing: A closer look at a week of gun violence throughout the US

Now Playing: Amy Robach’s Olympic update on Simone Biles