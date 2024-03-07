‘Rust’ armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez was found to be negligent in her handling of bullets and firearms on the set of “Rust,” which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

March 7, 2024

