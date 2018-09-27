Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is 'really turned on' by #MeToo movement

More
The #MeToo movement has a supporter in the nation's highest ranking court.
1:29 | 09/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is 'really turned on' by #MeToo movement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58125261,"title":"Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is 'really turned on' by #MeToo movement","duration":"1:29","description":"The #MeToo movement has a supporter in the nation's highest ranking court.","url":"/US/video/ruth-bader-ginsburg-turned-metoo-movement-58125261","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.