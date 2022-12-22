Sam Bankman-Fried released on bond, placed under house arrest

A federal judge in New York released FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a $250 million personal recognizance bond and conditions of house arrest.

December 22, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live