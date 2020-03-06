Now Playing: San Francisco mayor calls on billionaires to step up

Now Playing: Life on lockdown in San Francisco

Now Playing: After George Floyd's death, where does America go from here?

Now Playing: Mom conducts college graduation ceremony for son in her backyard

Now Playing: Raising black children in America

Now Playing: What is it like to be black in America?

Now Playing: Inside the protest: What peaceful George Floyd protesters are feeling now

Now Playing: A long history of violence, civil unrest against people of color in the US

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 2, 2020

Now Playing: George Floyd protests spread across the US, pushing back against violence

Now Playing: How should law enforcement respond to protests?

Now Playing: By the numbers: Policing in America

Now Playing: GOP Sen. Lankford on President Trump’s church photo-op

Now Playing: Outrage in the nation’s capital

Now Playing: Congresswoman urges peaceful protests, says Trump ‘needs to change his attitude’

Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19

Now Playing: Backlash over President Trump’s church photo op

Now Playing: New curfews set as protests continue across America