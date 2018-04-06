Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'

More
Gilbert, who played Darlene and was a producer on ABC's just-canceled reboot of "Roseanne," spoke out publicly for the first time Monday.
0:43 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'
Sara Gilbert who placed our lean on the hit show Roseanne's speaking out this afternoon if the first time since the sitcom was canceled. Gilbert who has a cohost on the talk defended the decision to cancel the show following Roseanne Barr's rhesus tweet. This has always been about diversity love and inclusion and and it's sad to see and it. End in this way. I'm sad for that people who've lost their jobs in the process. How ever I do stand behind the decision that ABC made. Gilbert was largely credited with spearheading the re launch of the sitcom she immediately called Roseanne's racist tweak a port.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55645736,"title":"Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'","duration":"0:43","description":"Gilbert, who played Darlene and was a producer on ABC's just-canceled reboot of \"Roseanne,\" spoke out publicly for the first time Monday.","url":"/US/video/sara-gilbert-speaks-stands-decision-cancel-roseanne-55645736","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.