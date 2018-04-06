Transcript for Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'

Sara Gilbert who placed our lean on the hit show Roseanne's speaking out this afternoon if the first time since the sitcom was canceled. Gilbert who has a cohost on the talk defended the decision to cancel the show following Roseanne Barr's rhesus tweet. This has always been about diversity love and inclusion and and it's sad to see and it. End in this way. I'm sad for that people who've lost their jobs in the process. How ever I do stand behind the decision that ABC made. Gilbert was largely credited with spearheading the re launch of the sitcom she immediately called Roseanne's racist tweak a port.

