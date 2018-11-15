Transcript for School lockdown prompts 12-year-old to write goodbye letter to family

Yeah murmuring now aren't scared to death and even though our address on the top of the ladder I needle warns off. I won't miss you cloudy Charles showed me the letter her twelve year old son wrote her while class because he feared for his life. Somehow break from garner scores. Charles says governors village stem academy was a long down Friday after news his rationale was. And you know that they found that they can send it to so something will also learn writing letters of concern currents from the start praying. Charles says the recent school shooting at Butler high school and scares others he amassed schools has really she and her son in some of the strengths he said when a teacher is trying to and into the classroom to let them not handle lockdown is over. The students started screaming name brand you know he definitely could think snapped the ground inside the door it's kind of that is as bad as experiencing it sometimes because he fell. Like his life with Canadian and Lisa Pennington a licensed psychologist says this twelve wheeled may not be the only one feeling this way. There's definitely an increase in anxiety with. Children going to schools succession issue children their school is safe before that and before school. We'll help them ease their mind they really do have to think about. And I safe in school and my protect and they need to know because kids are better off with knowledge that there are systems in place and we are trying to protect them.

