Transcript for School officers use stun gun on teen girl

This cell phone video shows just part of the confrontation which unfolded at Marshall High School day. Between two Chicago police officers and sixteen year old that big man were. And see how we're on the ground. Fighting against officers efforts to subdue her one officer. Taser on her at least twice while the other tries they handcuff her. Police say the confrontation took place as they were attempting to escort her out of school they say she began fighting with officers by eating one of them. In the struggle they fell downstairs with the United Media. The ensuing confrontation taking place and once they reached the bottom. That however is not what Howard says happened speaking to us from home today the high school junior were counted her version of events. And that satellite while the late. I guess he people who are deeply saddens daylight crispy towards the end was calling upon them as did and I grant these days and we obviously has been. The whole episode appears troops stemmed from an incident earlier in the day during which Howard was removed from class for having her phone app. Told she would serve it in school suspension Howard became agitated and started acting out towards a security guard. Her father was called to the school and was un had to witness her getting pennies and struck by officers. Replete with she can't read he's been on top over the when their back with a stomach. The female officer close David plants are currently zero. How word has now been charged in juvenile court with two felony counts of aggravated battery against the police officer and is confined to her home on an ankle monitor for two weeks. Her father says the entire episode should never have taken place. Placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of school officials. Who he says did not follow his daughter's individualized. Education programs the document issued to students eligible. For special education services.

