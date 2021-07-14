Transcript for Schumer proposes federal decriminalization of marijuana

We are all joining together to released draft legislation. To and the federal prohibition on Canada us. This is mine you mental because at long last. We are taking steps in the senate to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs. I was the first democratic leader to come out. For the legalization of marijuana. And I will use my clout has majority leader to make this a priority. In the senate. As my colleagues and I have said before the war on drugs has really been a war on people. Particularly people of color. The can of this administration and opportunity act would help put an end. To the unfair targeting and treatment of communities of color by removing can of this from the federal list of controlled substances. This is an idea not all it's not just an idea whose time has come its long overdue. We have all seen the agony. Of a young person. Arrested. With a small amount of marijuana. In his or her pocket. And because of the over V historical over criminal is a nation a marijuana. They have a very severe criminal record they have to live with their whole lives. Tougher to get a job tougher to get credit tougher to live a normal life the waste. Of human resource is because of the historical over criminal as a nation. Has been one of the great historical wrongs for the last decades. From we're gonna change. We're gonna fight hard to change it. And America is on our side. 70%. Of Americans now support legalizing adult use of marijuana. In the 22 any election it was put on the ballot. By petition. In South Dakota and even South Dakota one of the most conservative states in America. A majority voted. To legalize. Adult recreational use of marijuana if South Dakota can do it this and it should be able to do and we're gonna fight to make sure it happens. My thinking of course like so many others has evolved on the issues on the issue. When are the laboratory of states led by senator Wyden state and Colorado. Legalized. The opponents. Had just listed this parade of parables drug use shall go up crime will go up well that didn't happen. None of those parade of parables ever occurred. And now. For justice. And for freedom. It makes eminent imminent cents. To legalize marijuana. This moment has culminated for years. With the red and Blue States alike. Taking action. And I'm very thrilled. That the majority leader and a senator Booker. Have incorporated many of the provisions that were in my past for twenty bill. That I introduced a number of years ago. This is can of this reform done right. A good dose of common sense and fairness that is long over due in America.

