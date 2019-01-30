Transcript for Scientists say cold blast is more proof of climate change

You're watching ABC news live I'm rob Marciano here beautiful Lake Tahoe and operations Sierra storm which is or whether conference for meteorologists and climate colleges here with me now. Is Linda wall she's a professor at the University of Nevada Reno. An expert in rhetoric so what we discussed today is is basically. How we discuss and and argue and move forward with different things and one of the things that are now on the to do list is climate change. And certainly with the the current administration are rhetoric is this pretty stock we're we're do you think we go from here that we solve this problem. I think we need to remember is that the current political climate has done a lot of polemic sizing which means making it seem like we're really not on the same team are really against each other. But in fact all of us have values and common. You know I say I voted for one candidate members my family but a frenetic candidate. We are also good people we still have guys in common and if we can focus on those and move from those to trying to come up with solutions to our problems. Instead of just paying attention to the kind of polemic arguments that re here. The gimmick partner. But these new what do chart you put up resistance. Escalation of where we. Are and where we need to be witches action. Before that as is that the value that we put on the facts that we've discovered. A both sides of the aisle right now are seemed least so far apart and what we should do it how we value where we are and what we should do to take action. As far as climate change does any any advice. The politicians. Washington. I think I need to listen to their constituents because every community is facing some kind of impact from climate change. And so that they can just listen to their constituents and with the communities want to become healthy and sustainable. That literate sessions. Regiment launched from the University of Nevada at Reno thank you for your time you're watching ABC united news live from beautiful late oh on rob Morse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.